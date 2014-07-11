Chrysler recalls 651,000 SUVs for mirror lights - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chrysler recalls 651,000 SUVs for mirror lights

2014 Jeep Cherokee, one of the affected models. 2014 Jeep Cherokee, one of the affected models.
NEW YORK (AP) - Chrysler says it is recalling 651,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. because vanity mirror lights that have undergone repairs can short circuit and start a fire if not reassembled correctly.

The recall is for certain 2011 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango models. Chrysler says it has seen the problem only in lighted sun visor mirrors that have been repaired. But as a precaution, it says the recall applies to all of the vehicles.

The automaker says it knows of three injuries caused by the lighted mirror.

Chrysler will contact customers and let them know when they can have the problem fixed.

The recall will total 895,000 SUVs around the world. About 45,000 are in Canada, 23,000 are in Mexico and 175,000 are outside North America.

