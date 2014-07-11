Mayor Andy Berke's top staffer Jeff Cannon resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayor Andy Berke's top staffer Jeff Cannon resigns

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Brent Goldberg has been named chief operating officer under Mayor Andy Berke.

Goldberg succeeds Jeff Cannon, who resigned this week to pursue opportunities in the public and private sector, Berke said today in a news release.

Goldberg has served as Deputy COO for the city since June 2013. Prior to that, he was the director of finance and operations at the Public Education Foundation and director of accounting at US Xpress.

“Brent was instrumental in the budgeting for outcomes process and has a vast understanding of the operations of city government. I have no doubt he will be successful in his new position,” said Berke.

