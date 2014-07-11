Rollover crash shuts down portion of I-24 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rollover crash shuts down portion of I-24

MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A rollover crash in Marion County has shut down a portion of Interstate 24 Friday morning.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a vehicle flipped when it hit a message board sign in the construction zone near mile marker 162.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic is closed. Avoid the area if possible.

