Dalton man lands in jail after knife threat

DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) - After getting into an argument at a convenience store Wednesday night, a Dalton, GA, man slid a knife out of his pocket.

"If you come toward me, I will cut you," 31-year-old Jody Lee Raby told the other man, according to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The report gives this account: Raby and a juvenile girl walked into the Kangaroo Express on Carbondale Road about 8 p.m., but the clerk confronted them.

"The two of you aren't allowed in the store," said Chelsea Lee Johns, 23.

