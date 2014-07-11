Sustainable farming comes to Orange Grove

Hands eagerly shot up in the air when organizers asked who wanted to help plant seeds in the new aquaponics garden system in Orange Grove Center's cafeteria Thursday afternoon.Center clients with developmental disabilities gathered around the sustainable system, helping to plant seeds and watching the catfish swim in the tank below the garden.The aquaponics system, donated to Orange Grove by HATponics, is designed to be a sustainable food source."Upkeep is simple; feed the fish, plant the plants, and be sure to eat your vegetables," said Ryan Cox, founder and CEO of HATponics. Cox helped individuals plant beans, squash, spinach, peppers and tomatoes in the garden, while explaining how the waste produced by the fish would be the nutrients that allowed the vegetables to grow.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

