Hot and humid through the weekend, changes on the way

Good Friday! We have some big changes on the way with our weather.



We can expect highs today through the weekend to reach the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and only the smallest chances for any rain. The dew points will be in the upper 60s and low 70s which means the air will be muggy and sticky, especially during the heat of the day.



Monday, we will see a cold front pushing into the area bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. Still, the high Monday will reach about 92.



I expect the rain to last into Tuesday as this will be a slow moving system. The next weather change will be in the form of much cooler and drier air. The rain will move out late Tuesday and the high Tuesday will be in the low 80s!



The cooler air (with much lower humidity) will stay with us through next Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.



NEXT weekend looks rainy as the models are bringing in rain Friday and keeping it with us next Saturday and Sunday.



David Karnes



FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 70



Noon... Mostly Sunny, 85



5pm... Partly Cloudy, 93

