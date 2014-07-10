A Three-Run Seventh Inning Propel Lookouts to 5-3 Win

SPORTS - Chattanooga Lookouts
The Chattanooga Lookouts (35-56) scored three-runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 5-3 win over the Huntsville Stars (55-36) in the first game of their five-game series.
The pivotal seventh inning began when pinch-hitter Noel Cuevas hit a deep single to second base. Infielder Darnell Sweeney followed up Cuevas' at-bat with a single of his own to put runners on first and second. The next batter, Jeremy Hazelbaker, struck out, but Scott Schebler plated Cuevas with a RBI single to break the two-run tie. After a wild pitch by Greg Holle (L, 1-2) brought home Sweeney, Daniel Mayora lifted a fly ball to center field to bring home the team's third run of the inning.
Up 5-2, Huntsville was only able to scratch one more run across when Nick Shaw popped a sacrifice fly to Darnell Sweeney in the top of the ninth. Lookouts' closer Josh Ravin clamped down after allowing the run to earn his fourth save of the season and protect the win for relief pitcher Mike Thomas (W, 3-3). The left-hander earned the win by only allowing one hit in two innings after relieving starting pitcher Nick Struck. Despite not earning the win Struck pitched admirably, only giving up two earned runs in five innings.
Other Lookouts posting solid performances tonight were outfielder Scott Schebler and infielder Alex Liddi. Schebler continued to light up opponents pitching, smacking his league-leading 12th triple of the season. In his Lookouts' debut Liddi made a lasting impression with three hits, including a run and a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning.
Liddi and the rest of the Lookouts will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:15 P.M. when RHP Matt Shelton (2-1, 3.65) faces off against RHP Jacob Barnes (1-3, 4.91) on Airport Trip Giveaway Night. On this Fireworks Friday fans will have a chance to win a trip for four to the Tampa Bay area.