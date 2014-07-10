Braves avert Mets sweep, win 3-1 Posted: Thursday, July 10, 2014 11:11 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2014 11:24 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Harang allowed four hits in seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves used early offense against Bartolo Colon to beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Thursday night and avert a four-game sweep.



The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak and ended the Mets' season-best, four-game winning run. New York hasn't swept a four-game set from Atlanta since July 1989.



Harang (9-6) won his fourth straight start and fifth game in six outings, topping the Mets for the second time this season in three appearances - allowing a total of two runs. He struck out two and walked four.



Craig Kimbrel worked out of an eighth-inning jam and got four outs for his 28th save in 32 opportunities. Andrelton Simmons, Freddie Freeman and Ramiro Pena all had two hits.



