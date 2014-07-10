Home Depot fires dad in Ga. toddler death case

ATLANTA (AP) - The Home Depot says it has fired a Georgia man who faces a murder charge in his son's death in a hot SUV.

Company spokeswoman Catherine Woodling confirmed Thursday that Justin Ross Harris no longer works for the company but wouldn't say when he was terminated. She said he'd been on leave without pay since his arrest.

Harris faces murder and child cruelty charges in the June 18 death. He has said he left the toddler in the SUV for about seven hours after forgetting to drop him off at day care.

Earlier Thursday, police said a toxicology tests on the 22-month-old had negative results, but police wouldn't say what substances they tested for. Toxicology tests typically are used to detect foreign substances such as drugs in a person's system.

