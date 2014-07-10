Registered sex offender charged with drug trafficking and possession. Posted: Thursday, July 10, 2014 6:14 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2014 6:14 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Whitfield County registered sex offender was found living with children and having drugs in the home.



Trinidad Saenz was not supposed to be living on Maple Grove Drive.



But police found him there, with his girlfriend's children and $50,000 worth of marijuana and meth along with $7,000 in cash.



He was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession.



Police said they also found a gun in the home.



They say Saenz broke his probation by living with the two children and having a firearm.



He's being held without bond.

