MAU hiring for automotive-related positions

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

MAU Workforce Solutions is hiring to fill multiple automotive assembly and related positions in Chattanooga. Open positions include automotive assemblers, welders, and more. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, by visiting MAU's website and apply for any of the positions listed below.

Open Positions:

  • Automotive Assemblers
  • Mechanical Assemblers
  • Welders
  • Manual Machinist Fixture Builder
  • Laser Operator
  • Electrical Design Drafter

Requirements:

  • 1 year of stable work history
  • High School Diploma or GED

Applicants must submit to a drug screen and background check.

APPLY HERE | MAU Workforce Solutions

