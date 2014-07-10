MAU hiring for automotive-related positions

MAU Workforce Solutions is hiring to fill multiple automotive assembly and related positions in Chattanooga. Open positions include automotive assemblers, welders, and more. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, by visiting MAU's website and apply for any of the positions listed below.

Open Positions:

Automotive Assemblers

Mechanical Assemblers

Welders

Manual Machinist Fixture Builder

Laser Operator

Electrical Design Drafter

Requirements:

1 year of stable work history

High School Diploma or GED

Applicants must submit to a drug screen and background check.