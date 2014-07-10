GA county considers proposed 17% tax hike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Leaders in one of Georgia's largest counties are debating a proposed 17% property tax hike.

Commissioners in Fulton County got input from taxpayers Wednesday as they debated what would be the first increase of its kind in more than 20 years.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1qMKXY6) that declining revenues and increased costs have left the county with a $40 million to $50 million budget shortfall.

Fulton County is home to Atlanta and several of its northern and southern suburbs.

