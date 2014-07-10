Tennessee law allows you to break into hot car to save children

In a summer punctuated by horrifying incidents of children dying in hot cars, one state will now allow bystanders to break into a car if they see a kid inside who they believe is in danger.

By A. Pawlowski, TODAYAs of July 1, you can legally smash a window or otherwise forcibly enter a parked car in Tennessee without liability if you have “a good faith belief” the actions help a minor who will suffer “harm if not immediately removed from the vehicle.”State Rep. David Hawk, who sponsored the bill, called it a landmark piece of legislation.“But if that does occur in Tennessee, I want our citizens to be aware that they have the ability to take action, to be a Good Samaritan and to save that child without fear of repercussions.”Last year, 44 children in the U.S. died of heatstroke in cars, according to. That grim tally has reached 16 so far this year, including the high-profile case of Cooper Harris, the 22-month old found dead in the family SUV in suburban Atlanta last month. His father has been charged with murder.

