UPDATE: Dalton officer credited with saving injured dog

UPDATE: Dalton Police Officer John Gurrieri's quick thinking and compassion for animals saved Victoria the Dalmatian.

The 2-year-old dog was hit by a car and left severely injured off to the side of the road on Walnut Avenue.

Victoria had a broken left front leg but managed to jump into Officer Gurrieri's patrol car. He strapped her in the back seat, drove to River and even paid $400 out of his own pocket for the initial vet bill.

The staff surgeon at River, David Dycus says after assessing the x-rays that revealed nerve damage and several fractures he made the decision to amputate Victoria’s front leg Wednesday morning. He feels this will help her live a long healthy life.

One day after surgery, Victory is already wagging her tail and soaking up TLC from the staff who are helping her get ready for her trip to south Florida.

Officer Gurrieri is also helping Victoria transition he will drive her Saturday morning to Macon Georgia where she will be boarding her flight that will land in Miami where her new family will be waiting for her.

If you would like to connect with the Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida. They adopted Victoria and helped raise funds to pay for her medical bills click here.