Don't feed the bears!

A photo showing a man feeding a wild black bear in the same neighborhood where a woman was attacked. WESH photo

The photo appears to show the Eugene Cifers hand-delivering a meal to a black bear in the Lake Mary area, just a few homes away from where a woman was attacked by a bear in April.

Cifers has pleaded not guilty, but Fish and Wildlife investigators say the photo shows him feeding a bear. They also say they found evidence behind his house that points to his pattern of behavior.

Officials say while investigating the case two residents told them they've personally seen Cifers feeding bears.