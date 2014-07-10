Don't feed the bears! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Don't feed the bears!

A photo showing a man feeding a wild black bear in the same neighborhood where a woman was attacked. WESH photo A photo showing a man feeding a wild black bear in the same neighborhood where a woman was attacked. WESH photo
(WESH) - Wildlife officials in Florida say they have a photo that proves a Seminole County man is feeding bears in his neighborhood.
 
The photo appears to show the Eugene Cifers hand-delivering a meal to a black bear in the Lake Mary area, just a few homes away from where a woman was attacked by a bear in April.

Cifers has pleaded not guilty, but Fish and Wildlife investigators say the photo shows him feeding a bear.  They also say they found evidence behind his house that points to his pattern of behavior.
 
Officials say while investigating the case two residents told them they've personally seen Cifers feeding bears.

Others claim Cifers has shown them photos of him giving the animals food.



