Family Bible records now available on website

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Visitors to the website of the Tennessee State Library and Archives can now access family Bible records.

They were previously available only to patrons visiting TSLA's building. But over the past few years, more than 1,500 family Bible records have been scanned for online viewing.

Officials say most of the records were photocopied from privately held family Bibles and preserved at TSLA by archivists and librarians.

A new database on the TSLA website allows researchers to browse the records in their entirety.

