Family Bible records now available on website - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Family Bible records now available on website

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Visitors to the website of the Tennessee State Library and Archives can now access family Bible records.

They were previously available only to patrons visiting TSLA's building. But over the past few years, more than 1,500 family Bible records have been scanned for online viewing.

Officials say most of the records were photocopied from privately held family Bibles and preserved at TSLA by archivists and librarians.

A new database on the TSLA website allows researchers to browse the records in their entirety.

READ MORE | Tennessee State Library and Archives

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.