Woman attacked, held against her will

A Chattanooga has been arrested on accusations he held a woman against her will and attacked her when she tried to leave.Gary Owens is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit, a neighbor called police when she heard a man and woman fighting across the hall.

The woman had reportedly gone to the home to drink with Owens. He started to take his clothes off at which point she tried to leave. Owens punched her in the eye and kicked her.

He then barricaded the door with a sofa and held her there for an hour. When police arrived, they heard the woman screaming "Let me go! I just want to leave!" They also heard the man threaten to kill her.



She was able to escape when police got there. She told police he had threatened her if she opened the door and told her, "I'd better not see you on the street; I'll kill you."

Police said the woman had swelling and redness around her eye, and bruising on her foot. They also the sofa pushed against the door.



A search of the residence turned up a glass pipe with a brillo pad stuffed in the burnt ends underneath the cushion Owens was sitting on. He admitted to being a long time crack cocaine user.



Owens was arrested and booked in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond was set at $63,000.

