UPDATE: Chief says shooting is likely gang related

The victim of the homicide at 2108 Foust Street Thursday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Dominic Wright.

Wright was found deceased Thursday morning from apparent gunshot wounds at 2108 Foust Street.

Chattanooga Police still ask anyone with information regarding this crime to please call 423-698-2525.

The investigation continues and more information will be released when available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police spent much of the morning Thursday on the scene of a homicide in East Lake.



Police Chief Fred Fletcher said it's likely that the shooting is gang related.



"People are not statistics, they're individuals who have value which is why I went to the crime scene this morning to be out there to visit with family and people on the street to make sure we help that area be safe," Chief Fletcher said.



Police were initially dispatched at 3:42 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Foust St.



A neighbor told Channel 3 "No matter what the police do, this stuff will never stop." The neighbor also said East Lake is normally a good area that attracts bad outsiders.



Chattanooga Police Capt. David Woosley says there have been no arrests yet. The victim was found dead on the front porch of a vacant home.



"Of course it was emotional. This is a relatively small community. A lot of folk who know each other. My assumption is a lot of these folks knew who the victim was," Capt. Woosley said.



So far this year, police have investigated 15 fatal shootings -- 14 of those cases have been ruled as homicides -- in Chattanooga.



Barely six months into the year, there have been 19 deaths that detectives are investigating as homicides.



For all of 2013, there were 19 homicides.



"What we're tired of it violence in our community and people losing sons, daughters and parents," Chief Fletcher said. "And we're committed to working with the community to get information to solve these."



Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department. Fletcher said they received information from witnesses that a silver Cadillac may be involved.



