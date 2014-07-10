Hot, dry weather moving in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hot, dry weather moving in

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Thursday.  After a few nice showers and storms yesterday, the front that brought them will now usher in some stable air that will keep us dry through the weekend.

I do expect mostly cloudy skies this morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon.  We will still have quite a bit of humidity in the air this afternoon as our high climbs to about 88 in Chattanooga.  I don't expect any rain with the clouds today, though showers developing to our east may push a sprinkle or two into some spots on the Blue Ridge.

Friday will see high pressure firmly taking hold for a few days. That means lots of sunshine and climbing temps.  Fridays high will reach 92, then we will see temps in the mid 90s through the weekend!

I don't expect any rain through Monday, but another front will approach Monday night which will bring a line of showers and storms through the Tennessee Valley Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Behind that front, we will cool down and dry out a bit with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity toward the middle and end of next week.

8am:  Mostly Cloudy, 70

Noon: Mostly Cloudy, 82

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 88


 

