Chattanooga FC playoff ready

CHATTANOOGA,TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga FC is readying for the NPSL playoffs this Friday.

As the league's top-seeded team, they've earned the crucial home field advantage of Finley Stadium.

Wednesday's night's practice was temporarily delayed due to weather, but the team wasn't at all phased, they practiced it indoors for a while.

When the rain let up, they hit the field, knowing in 48 hours, they'll have Nashville F-C to contend against.

A team they've played twice so far this season, earning a win and a draw.

But the team is putting a lot of faith in the home field advantage factor this weekend..

"I think if we have an advantage over any of the teams this weekend it's our fan support and playing at home at Finley so, we hope to see the Chattahooligans in rare form and a lot of other people joining in with them," said head coach Bill Elliott Wednesday night.

"Definitely with our fans its amazing," says Will Linder, Chattanooga FC's right fullback on the home field advantage.

"Its like a twelfth man out there, hearing those fans amps the guys up and hypes them up for the game."

First match begins Friday at five between the Atlanta Silverback reserves versus New Orleans.

Chattanooga and Nashville FC kick at 8, winners of both games advance to Saturday's championship.