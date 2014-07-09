Don't spray sunscreens on kids, at least for now

Consumer Reports is advising parents to stop using spray-on sunscreen on children until an FDA study is complete.

In a report, the consumer group says a major concern is the possibility that people might accidentally breathe in the ingredients -- especially children. The FDA has been investigating sunscreen sprays since 2011 -- but has yet to release results. Therefore, Consumer Reports is advising parents to avoid the sprays until the study is complete.





Don’ t use sprays on children, unless you have no other product available. In that case, spray the sunscreen onto your hands and rub it on. As with all sunscreens, be especially careful on the face, taking care to avoid the eyes and mouth.

Adults can still use sprays, but don’t spray your face. Instead, spray on your hands and rub it on, making sure to avoid your eyes and mouth. And try to avoid inhaling it.

Make sure you apply enough. The consumer groups says its tests have found that sprays can work well when used properly, but it is harder to make sure that you apply enough, especially when it’s windy. They recommend spraying as much as can be evenly applied, and then repeating, just to be safe. On windy days, you might want to spray the sunscreen on your hands and rub it on,or just choose one of our recommended lotions instead.