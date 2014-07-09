Deputies in standoff with suspect in Texas deaths Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 9:50 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 9:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPRING, Texas (AP) - Deputies have cornered a man suspected in a shooting at a suburban Houston home that resulted in multiple fatalities.



Harris County Precinct 4 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Mark Herman says the Wednesday evening shooting apparently arose from a breakup in the family who lived in the house. He says a woman who was wounded identified the gunman and warned that he planned to kill more people at another relative's home.



Authorities have not confirmed how many people died. However, Herman said a child died after being airlifted to a Houston hospital. Herman said the woman and child were the only victims still alive when deputies arrived.



Herman says deputies intercepted the suspect and cornered his car in a cul-de-sac about 3 miles from the shooting.



