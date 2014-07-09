Braves lose fourth in a row - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves lose fourth in a row

Posted: Updated:
SPORTS - Atlanta Braves SPORTS - Atlanta Braves
 NEW YORK (AP) -David Wright ignited a tie breaking rally in the seventh inning with a hustle double, Travis d'Arnaud gave Dillon Gee some cushion with a two-run drive later in the seventh and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night for their first four-game winning streak in a year.

Gee (4-1) returned from two months on the disabled and pitched seven-plus dominant innings as the Mets won the first three of a four-game series against the Braves after being swept in Atlanta less than two weeks ago.

The Braves have lost four straight after a nine-game winning streak.

D'Arnaud's long ball in the seventh came two pitches after Kirk Nieuwenhuis gave New York the lead with a sacrifice fly. The drive to left field off Ervin Santana (7-6) gave New York a homer in nine straight games at Citi Field, a team record for the stadium that opened in 2009.

