Georgia governor pushes for clinical trials for marijuana-derived drug

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is pushing for clinical trials for a marijuana-derived drug.
Some say it could help treat seizure disorders among children.
Georgia is one of 11 states where lawmakers considered limited medical marijuana programs this year, but failed to pass the bill.
So far, 23 states have legalized access to medical marijuana, and two now allow recreational use of the drug.  
Governor Deal says the clinical trials are focused on helping children who suffer from seizures.


