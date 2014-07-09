Crime Stoppers: Robberies on Hixson Pike

In this week's Crime Stoppers case, not only do we have pictures of our suspect. We have several other clues to his identity. "He does have a tattoo on his arm," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Daniel Jones. "Someone's gonna recognize that."

What we see on surveillance video happened late on the night of June 15th at 4810 Hixson Pike. "He actually drives up into a business complex, goes up to the front door, stops his vehicle, gets out of the vehicle and pops the hood," explained Sgt. Jones, "puts the hood up like he's trying to work on the vehicle for a little bit."

As you have probably guessed, there was no problem with his pick-up. He scanned the area and the businesses, then threw something through the plate glass window. "He actually just stands there for half a second and then bolts inside the business," said Jones.

Security cameras show him make a mess of iSpecialize , then move on the an adjoining business, O'Brien's Tax Service. "He kicks open the door of that business, actually rummages around through there," Jones added. "He doesn't take anything from O'Brien's Tax Service, but he does damage the door enough to where there is gonna be cost incurred with actually fixing it."

From iSpecialize he took a computer and a safe, then ran out to his truck to away. It is a truck that could help you recognize him, lead police to an arrest, and put cash in your pocket. "From the video, we can't tell whether or not it's a Dodge Ram or a Dodge Dakota," Jones said, "but, we do know that it's a two-toned Dodge vehicle; Dodge pickup truck."

There you have it. We are looking for a white male in his late 20's to early 30's with a tattoo on his arm, who drives a two-tone, silver and something, extended cab, Dodge pickup. If you know who this is, up to $1,000 reward is available.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Remember, an officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.