Chattanooga man arrested for aggravated arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man arrested for aggravated arson

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect

The suspect wanted in connection with a suspicious fire from July 5, 2014 is now in custody

Chattanooga fire investigators have been searching for 20-year0old Terry Slaughter.  He was spotted driving in Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody.

Fire officials say Slaughter allegedly started a fire in the back bedroom of a duplex on Bradt Street and then left.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and put the fire out. 

Fire officials say as for motive, Slaughter was mad at his landlord after being evicted from the duplex.  The charge was upgraded to aggravated arson because the fire endangered the resident living on the other side of the duplex.

There were no injuries.  Damage is estimated at $39,000.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.