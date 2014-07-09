Chattanooga man arrested for aggravated arson

The suspect wanted in connection with a suspicious fire from July 5, 2014 is now in custody

Chattanooga fire investigators have been searching for 20-year0old Terry Slaughter. He was spotted driving in Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody.



Fire officials say Slaughter allegedly started a fire in the back bedroom of a duplex on Bradt Street and then left.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and put the fire out.

Fire officials say as for motive, Slaughter was mad at his landlord after being evicted from the duplex. The charge was upgraded to aggravated arson because the fire endangered the resident living on the other side of the duplex.

There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $39,000.





