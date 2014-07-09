Missing pregnant wife of marine has ties to Chattanooga Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 5:35 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2014 1:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

More than 10 days have passed since 19-year-old Erin Corwin was seen in Southern California. She's the wife of a Marine, three months pregnant and has local ties to Chattanooga.



The case has been getting national attention. Corwin vanished on June 28. She was last seen leaving her Twentynine Palms, CA home and heading to visit Joshua Tree National Park. The following day her husband, Marine Cpl. Jonathan Corwin, reported her missing.



Search and rescue crews are working to cover a 2,000 square mile area where investigators believe Corwin could be. Her car was found near the Marine Corps base, where she and her husband live. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office officials are calling her disappearance suspicious.



Corwin's family in Chattanooga says they're not giving up hope, but the details surrounding the 19-year-old's disappearance just don't make sense.



"Stand up, get up, get this girl back," demanded Don Scott. "Find her, just find her."



Every day that goes by without a trace of 19-year-old Erin Corwin, panic grows for Don Scott of Chattanooga. Scott had a relationship with Erin’s biological mother and has always believed he is her biological father.



"Pray for Erin, so she can home home safely, and that baby can come home safely," said Robin Scott.



Mrs. Scott said it's been several years since they've seen Erin, who grew up outside of Knoxville, has since married and moved out to the California military base where her husband, Marine Cpl. Jonathan Corwin, is stationed.



"I don't know what's going on," said Mr. Scott. "But something's happened," added Mrs. Scott.



"Something, somewhere has went wrong," he said.



Corwin, who is three months pregnant, was last seen heading to Joshua Tree National Park on the morning of June 28. Searchers found her car near the military base, but investigators have said they can't tell which way she was headed.



"I haven't felt it in my soul yet that she's gone," Mr. Scott said. "I think she's still here."



But the fear is now turning to frustration.



"It's been 10 days," he said. "A three-month pregnant woman. It just don't make sense to me."



"It's gone beyond priority, it's gone into emergency," Mrs. Scott said. "Because it's too hot, it's too desolate. Somebody's got to find her soon."



Corwin's 20th birthday is July 15. Her family in Knoxville was planning an upcoming visit to California. They believe Corwin was scouting out the park as a possible place they could visit together.



