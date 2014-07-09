Shafaat Named to CFPA Tight Ends Watch List

CHATTANOOGA, TN - (GoMocs.com)--University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior tight end Faysal Shafaat was recently named to the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Tight End Watch List. Shafaat is the fourth Moc to earn a spot on one of CFPA’s Watch Lists entering the 2014 season.

"Congratulations to Faysal Shafaat on earning a spot on the CFPA Watch List," said CFPA Executive Director Brad Smith. "Shafaat will be one of the top Southern Conference players to watch in 2014."

Shafaat has already grabbed third team preseason All-American honors from The Sports Network. He is also a two-time first team All-SoCon performer.

This is the third year in a row Shafaat has been listed on the CFPA Watch List. He is a three-year starter for the Mocs and led the team with 322 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches. For his career, he has 91 catches and 13 receiving TDs. He is tied for No. 6 on UTC’s all-time receiving TD list.

The goal of College Football Performance Awards is to provide the most scientifically rigorous conferments in college football. Recipients are selected exclusively based upon objective scientific rankings of the extent to which individual players increase the overall effectiveness of their teams. Twenty-eight CFPA winners have been first-round NFL Draft selections.

Junior Jacob Huesman (QB), Keon Williams (RB), and senior Davis Tull (DE) are the three other Mocs who have also earned spots on the CFPA Watch Lists heading into 2014.