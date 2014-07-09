TN accused of failing to follow health law Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 2:50 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 3:40 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee health officials say they disagree with numerous aspects of a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that accuses the state of failing to provide services for people as required by the federal health care law.



According to the letter dated June 27, of seven critical success factors required of states, Tennessee had met only one. Federal officials have given the state 10 days to submit a correction plan.



Among the criticism, Tennessee does not provide people with in-person assistance, and it has not set up a program that allows hospitals to temporarily enroll people in Medicaid if they are presumed eligible.



TennCare spokeswoman Kelly Gunderson told The Associated Press in an email on Wednesday that the state is preparing a response. She didn't specify exactly what the state disagreed with in the letter.



