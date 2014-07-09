UT among top schools in international college guidebook - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT among top schools in international college guidebook

By Megan Boehnke, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - The University of Tennessee has landed among the “best and most interesting” in an international ranking of schools in the U.S., Canada and Great Britain.

Though UT is “in the middle of the pack among its Southeastern rivals,” the school still ranks among more than 300 universities included in the “Fiske Guide to Colleges,” a guidebook compiled by a former New York Times education editor and is marketed to high-schoolers making their college choices.

UT was singled out for its partnership with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and its strong communications, psychology, business, architecture, accounting and engineering programs.

The two-page description also notes that UT “puts a premium on school spirit, athletics and academics — usually in that order.”

