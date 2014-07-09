GA woman run over, killed by her own truck in driveway Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 11:21 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 12:03 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Chatsworth woman was run over and killed by her own truck Tuesday night while backing out a driveway on Lance Street in Dalton.



55 year-old Barbara Jean Eoff fell out of her vehicle while driving in reverse down a steep driveway in her 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck about 8:00pm.



In a news release, Dalton police say that Eoff was found lying on the ground by a homeowner who heard the crash.



The truck was found resting against some trees in a field down the street from the driveway.



Eoff was pronounced dead after being transported to Hamilton Medical Center.



Her husband told investigators that it was not uncommon for her to roll down a window and look out while backing.



Investigators believe she somehow fell out of the vehicle and was run over while the truck rolled out of control down the driveway.



Results from an autopsy and a toxicology report are expected as the incident remains under investigation.



