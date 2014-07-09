KY pastor arrested in TN on child rape charges

GALLATIN, TN (AP) - Police say a Kentucky pastor who is a registered sex offender has been arrested in Tennessee on rape charges involving a juvenile.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1tk04Ma) reports 46-year-old Roy Neal Yoakem is charged with aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and statutory rape by an authority figure. He is being held at the Sumner County jail.

The newspaper reports Yoakem is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy at the New Gospel Outreach Church in Scottsville, Kentucky, where Yoakem is a pastor, and at a residence in Gallatin, Tennessee. He is also facing charges in Kentucky.

His attorney in Kentucky wasn't in the office Wednesday and didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Gallatin police said Yoakem was convicted in 2005 in Kentucky of sexual abuse.

