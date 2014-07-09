Early morning fire, thought to be false alarm, leaves $30,000 in damages Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 10:28 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 12:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Firefighters work the early morning fire at A & M Construction Company. CFD photo

Chattanooga firefighters battled a commercial fire early Wednesday morning.



Six fire companies were dispatched to A&M Construction Company on Lee Highway after an alert from an automatic fire alarm.



Initially, no flames or smoke were detected by firefighters, and the other responding fire companies were cancelled, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Fire Department’s Bruce Garner.



But after a few more minutes at the scene, firefighters noticed a small amount of smoke coming from the eaves of the building and re-called the fire companies that had been cancelled earlier.



CFD Battalion Chief Boatwright said the firefighters located the fire in a work area toward the rear of the structure.



The fire was extinguished in about ten minutes, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the rear of the structure.



The dollar loss from the fire was estimated at $30,000.



“This looked like a typical automatic alarm malfunction,” said Boatwright, “but the firefighters were thorough in their investigation and eventually noticed the smoke. If they hadn’t noticed the smoke and left, the whole building could have gone up in flames.”



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



No injuries were reported.





