Girl witnesses burglary, leads to arrest

An observant juvenile helped East Ridge police nab two suspected burglars Tuesday.

Police say the girl called her parents when she noticed two men in a truck pull into the yard and take a four wheeler and dirt bike from a barn on the property.

The girl called her parents, who were on their way home. They noticed the truck leaving the area and followed the suspects. They called police and provided updates on their location.

Police caught up with the suspects, identified as Andrew and Anthony Santora near Market Street and 20th Street in Chattanooga.

When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the Santoras led police on a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit.

They were taken into custody and charged with burglary and theft.

They are scheduled to appear in court July 22.