Chattanooga FC to host regional playoffs this weekend

On the heels of World Cup Soccer, fans of the “beautiful game” can keep things rolling as the NPSL Southeast Conference semifinals and finals take place Friday and Saturday at Finley Stadium.



Chattanooga won the bid to host the conference tournament this weekend, and the Chattanooga Football Club is the number 1 seed in the event.



The club secured that spot after winning a tight race with Atlanta and New Orleans for the regular season title.



Two semifinal matches will be played on Friday. The first game will be between the second seed Atlanta Silverbacks Reserves and third seed New Orleans Jesters at 5:00pm. The second game between the top-seeded Chattanooga FC and fourth seed Nashville FC will be at 8:00pm.





The winners of the two games will then meet at 7:30 pm on Saturday, July 12 in the Conference Championship. The winner of that game will not only claim the postseason title, but they will advance to the Region semifinals, with a chance to qualify for the National Semifinals.

Tickets will be $10 online and at the gate, allowing fans to see both games on Friday night.



For Saturday's Championship game, tickets are also $10, online and at the gate. For $15, fans can purchase a pass that to watch all three playoff games.



Season passes for the Chattanooga FC will be honored for the games.