July 4th holiday period sees record low traffic fatalities

The Tennessee Highway Patrol saw a decline in traffic fatalities during the July 4th holiday period.

Seven people were killed in crashes during the 96 hour span, a significant decrease from 19 in 2013.

If the number stands, it will be lowest in recorded history. The lowest officially recorded was in 2001 when eight people were killed in traffic crashes.Five of the victims were passengers, two were motorcyclists. Three of the victims were not wearing seat belts. Officials say of the crashes, just one was alcohol related.The fatalities occurred in Moore, Tipton, Montgomery, Henderson, Blount, Davidson and McMinn Counties.State troopers also arrested 119 people on suspicion of DUI and issued 1,414 seat belt citations