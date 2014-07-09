Calhoun defendants' attorneys intend to prove post-prom sex acts were consensual

GILMER COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) - Attorneys for two Calhoun, GA, 18-year-olds shelved talk of a plea deal the day after a grand jury indicted their clients on charges of aggravated sexual battery and said witness testimony will prove that any sexual acts their clients engaged in were consensual.



Avery Johnson, Fields Chapman and Andrew Haynes face 25 years to life in prison if a jury finds them guilty of aggravated sexual battery. The charges stem from allegations that they sexually assaulted an 18-year-old classmate at a booze-fueled party in Gilmer County following the Calhoun High School prom on May 10.



"The defense is total consent as far as my client is concerned," said Haynes' attorney, Steve Williams. He also said his investigation indicates that widespread sexual activity occurred at the party that was attended by about 25 people, all under age 21.



Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson said in late May that the victim suffered "substantial" injuries and that other students were aware of what was happening and did nothing to stop it.



