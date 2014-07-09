Uber's ride-sharing may be coming to Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Uber's ride-sharing may be coming to Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
The Uber app allows passengers to call for a ride, and pay using their smartphone. AP photo The Uber app allows passengers to call for a ride, and pay using their smartphone. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Uber claims that its ride-share service UberX is faster, cheaper and more convenient than taking a taxi.

Simply put, it's ordinary locals driving their ordinary cars and giving people rides for money.

At first glance, the benefits seem obvious. Riders can sign up for the Uber mobile app and instantly request a ride. They can track nearby drivers on their phones. Enter their credit card information once and no cash is ever exchanged.

Since Uber started as a taxi and private car service in San Francisco five years ago, it has grown rapidly. It now serves 40 countries and 70 American cities, Nashville and Atlanta included. And the service could be coming to Chattanooga, with all of the hipness and baggage that it seems to inspire wherever it goes.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.