Scattered storms on and off all day

Good Wednesday. Hump day will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day as a center of low pressure slowly works its way through. With mostly cloudy skies and rain on and off highs will struggle to reach 86 degrees. I don't expect any widespread severe weather outbreaks, however, I wouldn't be surprised if we did see one or two storms approaching severe levels producing some damaging winds and small hail.



The low will move through tonight. On the back side we will clear out with the low dropping to 68. The high Thursday will reach 90 under mostly sunny skies.



I expect us to stay rain-free with highs in the low 90s through Saturday, then clouds will build, and we will see a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon.



We will see scattered showers and storms possible starting off next week, also.



For the interactive radar, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes



Wednesday:

8am... Scattered Storms, 74



Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 79



5pm... Scattered Storms, 86

