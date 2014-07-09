Pilot orders pizza for passengers stuck on plane

BY JOY JERNIGAN, NBC News

(NBC News) - A Frontier Airlines pilot is being hailed as a hero — but not for anything he did while flying the plane.

Flight 719 took off from Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday bound for Denver but was diverted to Cheyenne, Wyoming, due to severe thunderstorms, KUSA-TV reports.

While the plane sat on the tarmac, pilot Gerhard Bradner ordered 38 pizzas — on his own dime — to be delivered to those stuck onboard waiting out the storm.

"Not sure if he was hungry, but it is not unusual for our pilots to go above and beyond to provide care for our customers," said a Frontier Airlines spokesperson.

"We had depleted all our food onboard." After about a two-hour delay, the plane departed Cheyenne and the passengers, with full bellies, arrived safely in Denver just before midnight local time.