Ala. top attorney: County can't ban guns at polls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's attorney general says a county commission lacks authority to prohibit firearms at polling places.



The Chambers County Commission sought the advice of Attorney General Luther Strange after some voters brought guns to the polls in the June 3 primary election in Chambers and Shelby counties. In Chambers County, signs saying "no weapons" were posted at some precincts, but they were later removed.



The attorney general's advisory opinion says state law doesn't give county commissions authority to ban weapons. But it says state and federal laws that ban weapons in public buildings such as courthouses and schools still apply when they are used as polling places. It also says churches and other private buildings used as polling places may ban guns.



The opinion applies to the runoff election July 15.



