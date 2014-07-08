Ala. top attorney: County can't ban guns at polls - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ala. top attorney: County can't ban guns at polls

Posted: Updated:
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's attorney general says a county commission lacks authority to prohibit firearms at polling places.
 
The Chambers County Commission sought the advice of Attorney General Luther Strange after some voters brought guns to the polls in the June 3 primary election in Chambers and Shelby counties. In Chambers County, signs saying "no weapons" were posted at some precincts, but they were later removed.
 
The attorney general's advisory opinion says state law doesn't give county commissions authority to ban weapons. But it says state and federal laws that ban weapons in public buildings such as courthouses and schools still apply when they are used as polling places. It also says churches and other private buildings used as polling places may ban guns.
 
The opinion applies to the runoff election July 15.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.