Haslam to talk with new US health secretary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam to talk with new US health secretary

Posted: Updated:
DUNLAP, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is expressing hope that a planned discussion with the nation's new health secretary during the National Governors Association meeting in Nashville this week might rekindle talks over his plan for Medicaid expansion in Tennessee.

Haslam told reporters following a grant announcement in Dunlap on Tuesday that he's always had hope that something can be worked out. And he says Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell may be able to get "some of the logs unjammed."

Haslam last year declined to accept the Medicaid money without special arrangements for the state.

He met with former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius twice during a visit to Washington in February and ended up asking her to make a counterproposal to Tennessee's call for using the federal money to subsidize private insurance and promote healthier lifestyles through a series of incentives.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.