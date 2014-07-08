Chattanooga 2015 capital budget passes first reading - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga 2015 capital budget passes first reading

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect

Chattanooga's City Council approved the first reading of the capital budget for 2015.

The funds in this budget are allocated toward plans and improvements including: 

  • demolishing the Tubman site
  • repairing the Walnut Street Bridge & Renaissance Park
  • road design and improvements
  • water quality infrastructure upgrades.

The Council will vote on the second reading next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.