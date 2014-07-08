NASCAR driver dives in at the Tennessee Aquarium Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 10:45 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 10:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASCAR driver and scuba diver Brendan Gaughan dove with the sharks at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Gaughan's recent NASCAR nationwide series victory in the Gardner Denver 200 Road Race was listed as one of NASCAR's top 5 highlights.

But to relax, Gaughan enjoys spending time underwater.

So Tuesday he dove with the Tennessee Aquarium's sharks in downtown Chattanooga.

He says scuba diving is a peaceful and safe sport.

Gaughan and other NASCAR drivers will race the high-banks of Bristol on August 20th through the 23rd.



