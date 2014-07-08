NASCAR driver dives in at the Tennessee Aquarium - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NASCAR driver dives in at the Tennessee Aquarium

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect
NASCAR driver and scuba diver Brendan Gaughan dove with the sharks at the Tennessee Aquarium.
Gaughan's recent NASCAR nationwide series victory in the Gardner Denver 200 Road Race was listed as one of  NASCAR's top 5 highlights.
But to relax, Gaughan enjoys spending time underwater.
So Tuesday he dove with the Tennessee Aquarium's sharks in downtown Chattanooga.
He says scuba diving is a peaceful and safe sport.
Gaughan and other NASCAR drivers will race the high-banks of Bristol on August 20th through the 23rd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.