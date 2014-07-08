Athens man charged in machete attack

A man in Athens was arrested for attacking another man with a machete.

Joey Travis Carroll is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say it happened Monday on Richardson Street, when the victim, Terry Evans, went, with his mother, to visit family after a death.

That's when he says, he walked over to Carroll, who pulled out a machete and started swinging.

Evans tried to block the machete, and was cut on the wrist. He then ran back to his mother's car and was taken to the hospital.

At this time, the reason for the attack is unclear.

Police say Carroll, a felon, is also charged with having a handgun.





