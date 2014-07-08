Cleveland teacher named as finalist for TN Teacher of the Year Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 9:39 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 9:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

One of Cleveland City Schools' top teachers is a finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

Cecily Williams of Cleveland Middle is the nominee from the southeast district of East Tennessee.

She teaches 6th grade math & science.

She is one of nine finalists from the state.

As a finalist, she will join the Commissioner's Teacher Advisory Council, which will offer insight, feedback, and advice on issues that impact teachers across the state.

