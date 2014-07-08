Cleveland teacher named as finalist for TN Teacher of the Year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland teacher named as finalist for TN Teacher of the Year

By Cheri Burt, Producer
One of Cleveland City Schools' top teachers is a finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year.
Cecily Williams of Cleveland Middle is the nominee from the southeast district of East Tennessee.
She teaches 6th grade math & science.
She is one of nine finalists from the state.  
As a finalist, she will join the Commissioner's Teacher Advisory Council, which will offer insight, feedback, and advice on issues that impact teachers across the state.
The Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall.



