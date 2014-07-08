New study shows bangs like Bieber's could help your health - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New study shows bangs like Bieber's could help your health

By Cheri Burt, Producer
A study reported by Livescience.com claims bangs like Justin Bieber's could help your health.  The hair style is giving doctors a unique opportunity to talk to teens about sun protection.  Doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital found differences between the skin covered by bangs and the rest of their patients' faces.  The skin under the bangs was paler, and had almost no freckles.
But doctors say every teen should still use sunscreen, protective clothing and stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.



