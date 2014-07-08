Intoxicated woman, on stolen horse, tries to shoplift at Alabama store Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 6:20 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 7:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

An Alabama woman was arrested for stealing a horse and trying to shoplift at a convenience store. Witnesses say she was highly intoxicated. But she never got a chance to make her four-legged getaway.



It happened over the weekend, just outside the small town of Fyffe, Alabama in DeKalb County.



"I got the phone call at home and the store clerk wanted me to come up here. There was a woman just real bad drunk. She was on a horse," says store owner Frank Gipson.



Gipson says he could not hang up the phone fast enough. Within minutes he arrived at his store, only to find 45-year-old Christine Saunders inside.



"She was stuffing her pants full of canned goods and cookies," says Gipson.



The horse was standing outside the store untied.



As for Saunders, Gipson says, "She was real bad drunk. She couldn't hardly talk. She couldn't make no sense out of anything. She was bad drunk."



Gipson says he had seen Saunders in the store before.



"We've seen her in and out of here a few times. She's not an everyday customer. She comes in and out every once and a while and it's the first time I've ever seen her like that," says Gipson.



He says he tried asking her why she was stealing from his store. But Gipson says she was not in a state to carry on a conversation.



"She was bulged out here pretty good. I just made her sit down in the chair there and waited on the sheriff to get here."



"It was pretty hilarious. Yeah, I'd say it was unusual," says customer David Bailey.



Bailey was just one of many customers who was there as Saunders was being arrested. Now the ordeal is the talk of the town, making front page news.



"When I got home that night I told my wife about it," says Bailey.



As for Gipson, he is not so quick point fingers.



"Well, I've been there before," he says with a laugh.



Although, he says in the 27 years he has owned the store, the 'drunk lady on a stolen horse' story, will be one he will tell for a while.



Saunders was charged with public intoxication and later released from jail on a $3,000 bond.



The horse was returned to its owner unharmed. The owner declined to press charges.



