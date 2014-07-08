Several people treated for firework related injuries over the 4t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Several people treated for firework related injuries over the 4th of July holiday

Posted: Updated:
Erlanger is reporting they treated 4 fireworks-related injuries over the 4th of July holiday.             

One man was hit in the leg by an aerial display.

Two adults and one teenager were treated for fireworks debris that hit them in the eyes and burned their arms.

And another person was treated for a burn from a sparkler.

All injuries were treated on either Friday or Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.