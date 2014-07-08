Priscilla Presley to Elvis fans: 'calm down'

One of the two jets at Graceland. AP photo

By ADRIAN SAINZAssociated Press

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - Priscilla Presley is asking fans of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley to "please calm down" after a report that two jets once owned by the singer could be removed from Graceland.

Fans have posted critical comments on Facebook since The Associated Press reported last week that Elvis Presley Enterprises informed the owners of the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II to prepare to remove the planes after their agreement ends next April.

The planes were sold after Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, and were eventually purchased by OKC Partnership in Memphis.

OKC Partnership and Graceland agreed to bring the two jets to Graceland in the mid-1980s.

Priscilla Presley posted two comments on her Facebook page. One asks fans to "please calm down, we're in the midst of negotiations."

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.